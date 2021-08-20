‘Intruder’ Shot Dead by Alabama Man Was Actually Wife’s Secret Live-In Boyfriend
LOVE TRIANGLE
In a love triangle-gone-intentionally-wrong, Alabama man Frank Reeves allegedly shot another man after his wife told him there was an intruder in the home—neglecting to mention the “intruder” was her boyfriend who was secretly living with them. Michael Amacker had been dating Tracy Reeves for more than a year before taking refuge at her home for a few days, The Charlotte Observer reports, filling up water bottles with urine so as to go unnoticed. Once Frank heard the news, he grabbed his gun and confronted Amacker, with the two engaging in gunfire before both men ended up in the hospital.
Police said they did not know why Tracy, who appeared to be feeding Amacker throughout his stay, told her husband he was an intruder. Amacker was charged with attempted murder, possession of a gun with an altered serial number, and possession of a controlled substance. Tracy was allegedly too high on methamphetamine to speak with investigators, police said. She was later arrested on a drug charge, WALA reported.