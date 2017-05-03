Alabama Passes Bill Allowing Adoption Agencies To Turn Away Gay Couples

Read it at Al.com
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law on Wednesday allowing adoption agencies in the state to follow faith-based policies, including the decision to not place children with gay couples. "The elected legislature of this state overwhelmingly approved House Bill 24. Having served as President of the Senate for more than six years, I appreciate the work of the legislature, and I agree with it on the importance of protecting religious liberty in Alabama," Ivey said. Rep. Rich Wingo, sponsor of the bill, said that the purpose of the bill was to ensure that faith-based agencies are not at risk of having to close because of decisions based on their beliefs.