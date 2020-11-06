Alabama Police Captain Resigns After Saying Biden Voters Deserve a ‘Bullet in Their Skull’
THREATS
Scott Walden, a police captain in Flomaton, Alabama, is under investigation and has resigned after he made a violent remark against Joe Biden voters on a Trump supporter’s Facebook page, according to reports. When a Facebook user insisted that “Idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away,” Walden responded: “they need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.” The captain was placed on administrative leave Thursday evening and the Flomaton Police Department opened an internal investigation.
“The comment even says TREASON but someone has run rampant saying I was meaning liberal n Democrats,” Walden later clarified. “Well #1 I don’t care who you vote for, #2 the comment was about treason and what should happen to the ones who are charged for committing treason. So either you trying to stir the pot or you are ok with someone committing treason but not ok with someone who says they should be shot. This is the world we live in.” The city’s mayor, Dewey Bondurant, said that Walden has made controversial social-media comments before and has been warned about them in the past.”