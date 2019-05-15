Alabama Senate Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban

The Alabama Senate on Tuesday evening passed a controversial abortion bill outlawing almost all abortions in the state. After hours of debate and a failed amendment to give cases of rape and incest an exception, the bill passed 25-6 and will now head to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk. The bill criminalizes abortion throughout all stages of pregnancy and would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. The only exception to the ban would be if a mother’s life is in danger—but not if she were a victim of rape or incest. Ivey has reportedly said she would decide to sign or veto the bill after she has read the final version.