YIKES

Alabama Senate Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban

Julia Arciga

Reporter

The Alabama Senate on Tuesday evening passed a controversial abortion bill outlawing almost all abortions in the state. After hours of debate and a failed amendment to give cases of rape and incest an exception, the bill passed 25-6 and will now head to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk. The bill criminalizes abortion throughout all stages of pregnancy and would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. The only exception to the ban would be if a mother’s life is in danger—but not if she were a victim of rape or incest. Ivey has reportedly said she would decide to sign or veto the bill after she has read the final version.

Read it at AL.com

Alabama Senate Passes Near-Total Abortion Ban