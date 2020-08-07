CHEAT SHEET
Alabama Pol Who Went to KKK Birthday Party Charged With Theft
Last week, Alabama State Rep. Will Dismukes stepped down as pastor of a Baptist church after an uproar over an invocation he gave at a party marking the birthday of the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Now the Republican has even bigger problems: He was charged Thursday with stealing from a former employer. Prosecutors said they had been investigating the theft from Weiss Flooring since May and had amassed witness statements, bank records and other evidence, AL.com reported. The felony charge applies to sums of more than $2,500 but authorities said the amount taken was “a lot more than that.”