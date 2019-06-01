Alabama Students Claim E-Cigarette Makers ‘Prey on Youth’ in New Lawsuit

Two Alabama college students have filed a class-action lawsuit against e-cigarette makers, claiming the companies “prey on youth to recruit replacement smokers for financial gain.” Elizabeth Swearingen claims she became addicted to Juul when she was 18 years old, and her fellow plaintiff, John Thomas Via Peavy, said he became addicted at 17. The suit, which claims the companies hid the dangers of e-cigarettes in their marketing to minors, lists Juul Labs Inc., Philip Morris USA, and Altria Group as defendants. “Once an accomplished high school cross-country athlete, Swearingen now has trouble breathing during the simplest of tasks,” the suit claims. “Peavy has experienced severe breathing problems after using Juul, including but not limited to severe chest-congestion and decreased appetite.” Massachusetts filed a lawsuit earlier this week targeting an e-cigarette maker for allegedly targeting minors in its advertising.