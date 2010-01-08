Alabama Tops Texas

CHEAT SHEET
Alabama stuck a knife deep in the heart of Texas Thursday night in a brutal Rose Bowl victory. The Crimson Tide's defense quickly injured Texas star quarterback Colt McCoy, leaving the game in the hands of little-used second-stringer Garret Gilbert, who threw two interceptions en route to a 37-21 loss. Alabama's Nick Saban became the first coach in over 75 years to win national titles with multiple schools, having previously won with LSU in 2003.