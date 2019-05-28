‘Aladdin’ Outperforms Expectations, Takes Top Box Office Spot for Memorial Day Weekend

Aladdin outperformed even high-end estimates for its opening weekend, grossing $112.7 million in the United States over the Memorial Day weekend. Disney’s latest live-action remake was expected to make less than $100 million. The movie musical was directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. The movie received a mixed response from critics but fared better with audiences. Aladdin earned more than previous Disney live-action remakes The Jungle Book but fell behind 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson. Underdog comedy Booksmart also opened this weekend and earned a solid, if not substantial, $8.7 million. The R-rated female-led film from first-time director Olivia Wilde has been a critical darling.