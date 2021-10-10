CHEAT SHEET
Georgia Police Officer Killed on First Day on Job
A 26-year-old police officer in Alamo, Georgia, was fatally shot on Friday after starting his very first shift, according to NBC News. Officer Dylan Harrison, who has a 6-month-old child, was allegedly killed by a man identified as 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson, who is still at large. “Officer Harrison was a part-time Alamo police officer working his first shift with the department last night,” police spokesperson Natalie Ammons said, adding that Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in a neighboring county. It is unclear what led to the shooting.