Alan Dershowitz Fixes the Middle East

Meet your next Nobel Peace laureate: Alan Dershowitz, the celebrity lawyer and Harvard professor, has brought peace to the Middle East by sending an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I recently sent a copy of [the] ‘Palestinian Chicken’ [episode] that Larry David gave me, to Prime Minister Netanyahu—with the suggestion that he invite [Palestinian President Mahmoud] Abbas over to watch it together,” he told The Columbia Current. “And maybe if they both get a good laugh, they can begin a negotiating process.” Dershowitz said he knows Netanyahu received the DVD but is not sure yet if he has watched it.