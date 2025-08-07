Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyer Gets Shouted Out of Martha’s Vineyard Farmer’s Market: ‘Go Home!’

Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz was jeered and escorted from a farmer’s market stand on Martha’s Vineyard after he insisted on returning to a vendor that had previously refused to serve him.

The retired Harvard Law professor, who famously represented both Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump, had tried to buy food from the Good Pierogi stand last week but was turned away.

The dispute then exploded when Dershowitz claimed Good Pierogi refused to sell to him because of politics and antisemitism, allegations the food stall owners denied.

Hundreds of people came out Wednesday to support Good Pierogi, the Vineyard Gazette said in an Instagram post. Photos shared on social media showed a long line had already gathered by 9:03 a.m.

After posting a video accusing Good Pierogi of discriminating against him “because I defended Donald Trump and because I was a Zionist,” and threatening to sue the West Tisbury Farmers Market, Dershowitz returned to confront stand owners Krem Miskevich and Lily Rose, and demand service.

“I’m here in an effort to try to restore community and to ask you to sell me pierogi in the interest of keeping the island together, so we don’t have to have two pierogi stands: one for anti-Zionists and one for people who will sell to anybody,” Dershowitz told the vendor, as seen in video from The Martha’s Vineyard Times.

Alan Dershowitz has complained for years about becoming a pariah on idyllic Martha's Vineyard after he defended President Donald Trump. Matt Cosby/Getty Images

“So, I’d ask you to please just sell me any one of your products to show that you’re prepared to sell to anybody and not allow your anti-Zionism to decide which people you’ll sell to,” Dershowitz continued, and tried to give the owner a signed copy of his book.

Miskevich replied, “I am very surprised that you’re here because of the things that you’ve been saying about us and the business online. I really do not appreciate what you’ve been sharing in the last week.”

“It’s true,” Dershowitz interrupted.

“Is it true? You have proof that I am an antisemite?” replied Miskevich, who is Jewish and has relatives who live in Israel.

Miskevich has previously described why he refused Dershowitz’s business, “What was in the forefront of my mind was the fact that this was a high-profile attorney who represented several sexual predators and abusers including Jeffrey Epstein.”

When Dershowitz returned on Wednesday, a woman working at the stall said her name was Talia and told him she was Jewish. As Talia shared her views about her faith, a group of onlookers clapped and cheered, prompting Dershowitz to accuse the crowd of “supporting this bigotry.”

“Don’t call us bigots,” an onlooker replied angrily. “My grandparents died in the Holocaust! Don’t you call me an antisemite.”

“Please do not bully us,” Miskevich added. “Please do not call us bigots.”

“Bullying you? You’re the one who won’t sell me my pierogi!” Dershowitz complained.

A pierogi maker on Martha's Vineyard refused to specify which of Alan Dershowitz's controversial clients they took issue with. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After Dershowitz continued to insist that the vendor read his book and learn the “truth,” the group of onlookers began chanting, “Time to go. Time to go.”

“Go home!” someone yelled.

Dershowitz was then escorted away by the farmer’s market manager, Ethan Buchanan-Valenti, as onlookers cheered. Someone offered Good Pierogi a tip, and the group clapped.

The Daily Beast has reached out to both Dershowitz and Good Pierogi for comment.

Last week’s confrontation had a similar ending.

After Dershowitz failed to convince Good Pierogi to serve him, he told the seller that it was illegal to deny people service based on race, religion, and sexuality; accused the vendor of McCarthyism; and began warning other customers not to patronize the “bigoted” stand.