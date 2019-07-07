CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
JURY’S OUT
Alan Dershowitz on Jeffrey Epstein Charges: ‘I’ll Wait to See What the Evidence Is’
Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who has been caught up in the scandal around Jeffrey Epstein, is taking a wait-and-see stance toward new allegations of sex trafficking against the billionaire. “I’ll wait to see what the evidence is,” Dershowitz told The Daily Beast on Saturday, when asked to comment on Epstein’s arrest. “All I know is what I’ve read on The Daily Beast’s website,” the Harvard Law professor added. “I haven’t been in touch with Epstein for a long time.” Two of Epstein’s accusers have alleged that Dershowitz was either present for or took part in Epstein’s alleged sex ring—accusations that he has vigorously denied. He claims that sealed court documents will prove his innocence.