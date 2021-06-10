Yogi-Turned-‘Stop the Steal’ Protest Organizer Indicted on Conspiracy Charges

A California police-chief-turned-yoga-instructor-turned-“Stop the Steal”-organizer has been indicted on conspiracy charges by a D.C. grand jury—along with five other alleged Capitol rioters—for their role in the events of Jan. 6.

Alan Hostetter was indicted on four charges, along with fellow Californians Russell Taylor, 40; Erik Scott Warner, 45; Felipe Antonio “Tony” Martinez, 47; Derek Kinnison, 39; and Ronald Mele, 51. Seamus Hughes, a researcher with Program on Extremism at George Washington University, first reported on the unsealed indictment.

Hostetter, a 56-year-old Orange County, California law enforcement veteran who has called for Trump detractors to be executed, is accused of traveling cross-country with his co-defendants to attempt to disrupt the certification of now-President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win.

The men are members of the Three Percenters militia group, the indictment states, and brought two-way radios, bear spray, knives, stun batons, bulletproof vests, and a range of other weaponry to use in storming the Capitol.

More to come