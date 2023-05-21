Reality Star Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Graduates From High School
FEEL OLD YET?
Alana Thompson, the former Toddlers & Tiaras star better known as Honey Boo Boo, graduated from her Georgia high school on Saturday, according to her family. Thompson’s mother, Mama June Shannon, celebrated her daughter’s accomplishment on Instagram, posting a video of the ceremony at Wilkinson County High School. “I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA,” Shannon wrote, using Thompson’s nickname. “AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME.” The 17-year-old herself took to TikTok to post a video of herself walking across the stage in a cap and gown. “Proved the haters wrong,” she wrote. “Next stop graduating college!” Thompson shared more details on her plans in a “Senior Spotlight” posted by her school earlier this week. “After graduating, I’m looking forward to continuing my studies at [Georgia Military College] for right now, but in August going to Regis University to major in neonatal nursing!” the Facebook post read.