An Alaska Airlines passenger was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man on the flight using a homemade weapon last month, according to a report. Federal court documents say that Julio Lopez is facing one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to KLAS-TV. Lopez allegedly tried to stab a man in the eye on a Jan. 24 flight from Seattle to Las Vegas, “punching and hitting” the victim. He also allegedly struck the victim’s wife as she tried to shield their 7-year-old son. Investigators later recovered a weapon made of pens and rubber bands, the documents say. A witness told authorities there “was blood everywhere” and that Lopez was “screaming, ‘I’ll only talk to the FBI,’” after the alleged assault. He was then restrained for the rest of the flight before allegedly telling officials at the airport that he “felt the mafia had been chasing him.” Lopez also reportedly admitted he’d never seen the victim “but planned on killing” him because he thought he was being followed.