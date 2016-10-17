Alaska Police Officer Shot, Seriously Wounded

A veteran police officer in Fairbanks, Alaska, was shot while responding to a call about gunfire on Sunday. The Fairbanks Police Department has identified the officer as Sgt. Allen Brandt, who’s been on the force for 11 years. Brandt radioed shortly after midnight Sunday to say he’d been shot, and was then rushed to a local hospital before being flown to Anchorage. He was shot multiple times and suffered serious injuries, police said. The suspect has not yet been apprehended. A dash-cam video of the incident shows the suspect walking down a sidewalk as a patrol car approaches. The suspect then briefly disappears before reappearing right next to the passenger side of the patrol car and crossing over to the driver’s side with a gun drawn. The shooting itself is not visible. Police say the suspect stole the patrol car after the shooting and abandoned it a few blocks away.
