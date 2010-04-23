Alaska's Anti-Palin Governor

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Quick, who's the governor of Alaksa? Exactly. Half-term governor Sarah Palin's replacement, Sean Parnell, has quickly developed a reputation for blandness, which may be a refreshing change after the tumult of Palin's brief tenure. “A lot of people have described him as mush,” State Senator John Coghill, a Republican from Fairbanks, told The New York Times. “I think it’s just that he’s a gentleman.” According to Parnell, “I’ve never been about standing up and just yelling for the sake of yelling.” The Times reported they saw little indication that lawmakers missed Palin. “The best thing she ever did was resign,” Senator Bert Stedman, a Republican, said. “We’re a lot better off, and she’s better off. Everybody wins.”