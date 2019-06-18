Man Accused of Paying for Hit on David Ortiz Is Identified

The man accused of paying for the attempted hit job on former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been identified by prosecutors. Court documents obtained by CNN name the suspect as Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota—he’s accused of meeting with another suspect, Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaíno, to discuss a plan one week before Ortiz was shot. Perez Vizcaíno was allegedly the go-between for Rodriguez Mota and another suspect accused of orchestrating the hit from a Dominican prison, who was previously identified as Jose Eduardo Ciprián. A payment of $7,800 was allegedly handed over to the would-be assassins from prison. It is not yet clear why Rodriguez Mota would have paid to kill Ortiz or if he was acting on someone else’s orders. Police are searching for him and he now faces attempted murder charges.