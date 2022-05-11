Kendrick Lamar’s Newest Album Cover Reveals Birth of His Second Child

Read it at TMZ
Kendrick Lamar is, according to his newest album, now a father of two. The rapper released the cover art for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on Instagram. In it, Kendrick holds his 3-year-old daughter while his long-term girlfriend, Whitney Alford, rocks an infant in her lap. Kendrick dropped hints about the newest family member in his recent single, “The Heart Pt. 5,” in which he referred to “kids” and a “wife.” Befitting his famously private lifestyle, however, it remains to be seen whether he and Alford have tied the knot.