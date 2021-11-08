Alec Baldwin Calls for Police on Film and TV Sets to Monitor Guns

CHEAT SHEET
Alec Baldwin is calling for cops on movie and TV sets after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming Rust. A tweet from his arts foundation says: “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.” While rehearsing a scene, Baldwin fired a real bullet from a gun that was not supposed to have live ammunition in it. Police are investigating who was at fault, with the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun saying it was not his responsibility to check it and the rookie armorer in charge of firearms safety claiming there was no live ammunition on set and suggesting there was sabotage.