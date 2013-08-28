Alec Baldwin Fights With Paparazzo

CHEAT SHEET
Alec Baldwin fought with another paparazzo on Tuesday, this time pinning the photographer up against a car after he attempted to photograph Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria. Baldwin reportedly grabbed the photographer, Paul Adao, and shoved him on a street in New York. Unfortunately for Baldwin, pretty much the entire incident was caught by photographers—including the stern look on his wife’s face and another shot that appeared to show her in tears on her cellphone. Hilaria Baldwin gave birth last week to the couple’s first child, daughter Carmen, but they were walking without her during the fight with the 60-year-old paparazzo. Both Adao and Baldwin called 911, but neither issued a formal complaint.