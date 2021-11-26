Alec Baldwin Lawyers Up for ‘Rust’ Suits

CHEAT SHEET
Alec Baldwin has retained an ex-prosecutor to represent him in civil suits stemming from his fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Rust. Aaron Dyer—whose previous clients include Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis and astronaut Buzz Aldrin—will also defend production companies facing lawsuits, Variety reported. Although two people who were on set have sued, the family of victim Halyna Hutchins has not gone to court yet. Baldwin says he had no idea the gun was loaded with live ammunition when he fired it while rehearsing a scene in New Mexico.