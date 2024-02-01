Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty to Latest ‘Rust’ Shooting Charges
REMAINS FREE
Actor Alec Baldwin waived his right to a court appearance on Wednesday as he pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the on-set Rust shooting, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the movie’s director, Joel Souza, in 2021. According to Variety, Baldwin, who faces 18 months in prison if convicted, avoided a formal arraignment on the charge after a New Mexico jury indicted the 65-year-old for a second time on Jan. 19. A first indictment in Jan. 2023 was dropped just months later. Baldwin was permitted to remain free without posting bond under the terms of the release. He has denied responsibility for the death of Hutchins and denies he pulled the trigger on the gun that killed her.