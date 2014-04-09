Alec Baldwin Spews Homophobic Rant

Alec Baldwin is at it again. The 30 Rock star is accused of making homophobic comments towards a former Mitt Romney aide, Garrett Jackson, during a heated Twitter argument that started over the Keystone XL pipeline documentary, Above All Else. After exchanging words about Romney’s failed presidential campaign and Baldwin’s notoriously hot temper, Baldwin took a shot at Jackson's profile photo, in which he shown on bended knee at Mitt Romney's side. “While you’re on your knees, you can polish my Emmys,” Baldwin wrote. He deleted the tweets, but Jackson called him out on it, tweeting “Come on! Being a homophob has gotten you in enough trouble@ABFalecbaldwin.” Baldwin lost his MSNBC show last November after allegedly making homophobic slurs at a paparazzo.
