Alec Baldwin Worries He’s Making Trump ‘Too Cuddly’ on SNL
HARMLESS JOKES
In the latest episode of his Here’s The Thing podcast for WNYC, Alec Baldwin talks to Bernie Sanders about a variety of issues, including the way Saturday Night Live has depicted political figures over these past two years. Sanders offered up praise for Larry David’s impersonation of him—“He did it better than me”—but Baldwin expressed concerns about his own Emmy-winning portrayal of President Trump, which he said “has not been a lot of fun” for him. “Do you think this kind of mockery—it’s not helping,” Baldwin said. “In terms of Trump, do you think we’re making him kind of too cuddly and too funny and we’re taking people’s mind off something really, really serious?” In response, Sanders said we have to focus on what Trump is doing as opposed to the “absurd” things he says or tweets. In his Emmy acceptance speech, Baldwin joked, “I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.”
—Matt Wilstein