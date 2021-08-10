Alec Baldwin’s Andrew Cuomo Defense Is Further Proof That He’s a Real-Life Boss Baby

Why is Alec Baldwin so upset that Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post after an investigation found that the now-former New York governor had sexually harassed 11 women?

New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of a months-long investigation on Tuesday, which concluded that Cuomo had violated federal and state laws by repeatedly sexually harassing colleagues. In addition to unwanted physical contact and inappropriate comments, James said, the investigation found that “the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate” against at least one former employee who had come forward to accuse him.

As harrowing as the stories behind Cuomo’s resignation might be, they were not enough to garner much sympathy from a certain Boss Baby.

“Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day,” Baldwin tweeted Tuesday. “Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified.”

It’s a mystery why Alec Baldwin—a consummate gentleman who has never, no never, gotten arrested for harassment and assault himself—would feel compelled to stick up for Andrew Cuomo.

In fairness, Baldwin is suing the guy who accused him of punching him in the face over a parking spot for defamation—so perhaps vindication is on its way

Still, so many questions boggle the mind. Why would Alec Baldwin—a man who once told his 11-year-old daughter she was a “rude, thoughtless little pig” in a voicemail—struggle to understand what’s wrong with a governor who smeared his accusers to the very end? What would make Alec Baldwin—who once famously got kicked off a plane for refusing to put his Words with Friends game on hold—identify with a man who had to be practically dragged away from office Jordan Belfort-style?

We simply might never know why Alec Baldwin has become so obsessively whiny about the #MeToo movement and “cancel culture,” but one does wish he would take the late Anthony Bourdain’s advice on the matter: “Just shut up.”