Alec Baldwin’s Lawyer: Video Evidence Will Exonerate Actor in Parking-Lot Spat

In a hearing that lasted less than a minute, Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Monday to charges he pushed and punched a man in the face over a New York City parking spot. His lawyer, Alan Abramson, told the court that video evidence will exonerate the actor in the Nov. 2 altercation. “There is incontrovertible video evidence that has been turned over to the district attorney’s office that proves beyond all doubt that Mr. Baldwin never punched anyone,” Abramson said. “Mr. Baldwin did not commit any crime and we are confident that once this matter is fully investigated it will be resolved swiftly and appropriately in court.” Baldwin, who portrays Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live and recently started a talk show on ABC, was initially arrested on assault and harassment charges, but prosecutors downgraded the charges Monday to attempted assault and harassment.
