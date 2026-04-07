Alex Jones Calls for Trump’s Removal After Panicking About Failing Health

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and former Donald Trump supporter Alex Jones is calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

During Monday’s episode of The Alex Jones Show, the Infowars host asked lawyer Robert Barnes what needed to happen constitutionally to get the president out of office.

The 52-year-old’s query came in an episode riddled with criticism of Trump and his war in Iran, just days after he tearfully demanded MAGA stage an “intervention” because he believes Trump’s health is failing.

Criticism of Trump and Hegseth's war is rising. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“How do we 25th Amendment his a--?” Jones asked Barnes, his former attorney who represented him during a defamation case from the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, after he claimed the massacre may have been staged.

Jones couched the question in the context of the Democrats and midterm elections becoming a “side issue,” compared to the “existential threat” of global conflict.

Barnes pointed out that it was harder to invoke the 25th Amendment than it is to impeach a president, to which Jones asked, “so what do we do?”

Trump shocked the world with his Easter Sunday message. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Tackle Trump and let him pretend he’s president and publicly report that he’s going through a health issue, and Vance take over,” Barnes said. “It literally needs to be something like that. It’s that bad.”

“I’ve known you for a long time,” Jones said. “You’ve never called for an internal coup before.”

“Ever, ever, but that’s how dangerous this is,” Barnes replied. “That’s how risky it is for the whole world.”

Barnes then referred to Trump’s Easter Sunday threats to Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants. In a furious Truth Social post, Trump said: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

“He’s threatening an extinction-level event for the people of Iran tomorrow,” Barnes said. “Does nobody think there’s gonna be any blowback from that? If he follows through on that, the whole world is screwed.”

Tehran has said it will respond “in kind” to any attacks on its infrastructure.

Jones has warned about Trump's decline over the last week. Alex Jones/X

The 25th Amendment’s 4th section reads: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

Discussing Trump’s health last week, Jones said: “When your ankles swell up three times the size they were before, that means heart failure.”

He teared up comparing Trump to his late grandfather, who he said “was dead a year before he physically died.”

Alex Jones has been increasingly critical of American actions in Iran. X

On Sunday, Jones again sounded the alarm about Trump’s possible cognitive decline, which the Daily Beast has been reporting on since his return to the White House.

“This is what I’m talking about, the way Trump’s behaving. Way more erratic,” Jones said, responding to Trump’s Truth Social post.

“His speech, you know, is not coherent a lot of the time. You can’t deny this is happening.”

The Alex Jones Podcast shows a shot of Trump's ankles. screen grab

Calls for Trump to be removed from office come as Democrat lawmaker Yassamin Ansari announced on Monday that she planned to introduce articles of impeachment for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes... are grounds for impeachment and removal from office,” she said, according to Axios.