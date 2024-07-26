Alex Jones Claims Video ‘No Doubt’ Proves President Biden Is Clone

Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones is convinced a video proves with “no doubt” that President Joe Biden has been replaced by someone—or something— much taller.

Jones retweeted a video on X Friday morning that appeared to be taken at the White House on the day of Biden’s “pass the torch” speech. However, Jones claimed the president smiling and waving in the clip, with First Lady Jill standing nearby, was “not the real Joe Biden.”

“Clearly different,” wrote Jones, adding, “The legs are 6 to 8 inches longer.”

Jones was seemingly responding to X user @BGatesIsaPyscho, who posted the same clip and claimed that the president was actually a clone.

“Biden Clone #15 is clearly the tallest of all the clones in use,” they wrote.

Another commentator added, “Wow 😮 I’ve never paid attention to the different heights, but I agree… I’ve never seen him look that TALL!! 👀”

Former President Trump has accused the sitting president of using his COVID-19 diagnosis as an excuse to bow out of his re-election campaign, and some Republicans were sold on that theory early on.

However, online commentators have taken that theory a step further to claim that Biden was able to recover from the virus quickly because he isn’t human.

“Either Joe grew several inches during his illness, or it’s an imposter,” wrote one commentator under the video. “Jill is actively promoting this appearance, so Joe’s inner circle is now on board.”

Jones is convinced that the “deep state” has replaced Biden as part of a “coup over the executive branch.”

However, at least one commentator in the thread seemed to think that Biden was not a clone at all.

“It’s not a clone;” wrote X user @Laocoon66. “it’s an android.”