Alex Jones Signs Off From Infowars With Unhinged Tirade

Alex Jones had an on-air meltdown during his final Infowars broadcast before the show was shut down ahead of a potential takeover by the satirical news site The Onion.

In a typically deranged rant, the conspiracy theorist veered into a number of tangents, from claiming his defamation court proceedings were scripted by the CIA to calling The Onion CEO Ben Collins a “confessed satanist.”

“These show trials I went through showed me so much. Like, I knew there were show trials, just like The Truman Show,” Jones began in his final unhinged monologue on Infowars.

“When you realize they’re so corrupt, they have coordinated scripts run by the CIA in court hearings, and you’re just like, ‘Oh my God. I thought I knew how bad it was, and I was naive.’ And when that hits you, it’s like a horse kicking you. It is like being kicked in the balls by Godzilla.”

Other members of the Infowars team joined Alex Jones in toasting a goodbye to the company. Screengrab/Infowars

Jones continued for several minutes, insisting that he is not “putting a good face on this, this is the reality, our enemies are falling apart,” while also taking a swipe at President Donald Trump, whom he has grown increasingly critical of.

“They think they’re gonna have their big victory. They think it’s all funny. They think it’s all cool. No, this is the beginning of the end. We didn’t ride in on Trump, he rode in on our train. He was useful as far as he went.”

Jones’ company is facing liquidation as he owes nearly $1.5 billion in defamation damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting. Jones falsely claimed on his show that the 2012 massacre—which left 26 people dead, including 20 children—was a hoax and that the grieving parents were “crisis actors.”

The Onion is attempting to take over Infowars and turn it into a parody site mocking conspiracy theories pushed by far-right figures like Jones, while also generating revenue for the Sandy Hook families.

The Onion submitted a new takeover bid last month after its previous attempt was blocked by a judge in November 2024 over concerns about the bidding process and whether the satirical outlet should have been declared the winner.

Alex Jones founded InfoWars in 1997. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

Ownership of Infowars is currently in limbo after a Texas appeals court approved an emergency motion by Jones’ lawyers that temporarily blocked the transfer of assets.

In a statement, Collins, a former editor at the Daily Beast, lashed out at the “insane, unprecedented stalling” and said it does “nothing but delay our deal with the receiver to take control of Infowars.”

Jones, meanwhile, is already declaring Infowars finished while simultaneously announcing a new website, AlexJonesLive.

“The state court just blocked the little rat, confessed satanist, from coming in to wear our skin for months while we launch our operation,” Jones said.

“I will sit there and live in a modest house with a modest car, which I love, and they think, oh, we’ll take your money, Jones, shut up. I’m ready to die for this. You think taking money from me does something? It makes me want to strangle you spiritually.”