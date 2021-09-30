Alex Murdaugh Denies Report Murdered Wife Mulled Divorce
NO WAY
Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina legal scion accused of attempting to orchestrate his own murder for an insurance payout, is denying allegations he had marital troubles prior to the murder of his wife in June.
In a People Magazine feature released Wednesday, an anonymous law-enforcement source said that six weeks before Maggie Murdaugh was murdered at a family estate alongside her son, Paul, she met with a divorce attorney, who told her to examine the family finances. The outlet also reported, citing other sources, that the couple’s relationship was visibly strained for months, including at a baseball game two nights before Maggie’s murder, where she “seemed aggravated.”
In a statement to The Daily Beast, Alex Murdaugh’s spokesperson denied the claims, arguing they “are totally inconsistent with what we have been told by friends and family members.”
“We have reviewed many years of text messages on Alex’s phone, and the conversations between Alex and Maggie portray a very loving relationship,” Amanda Loveday, the scion’s spokesperson, said. “It is our hope that the media will continue to focus on covering the investigation of the person or people responsible for the murder of Maggie and Paul and not reporting salacious stories with no credible sources connected to the Murdaugh family.”