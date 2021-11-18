Alex Murdaugh Gave His Alleged Shooter Over $155K Before Botched Suicide, Report Says
IT GETS WORSE
A new report on the Murdaugh saga shows that patriarch Alex Murdaugh paid $155,970 in cashier’s checks to the man who helped him with a botched suicide attempt, reports The State. Curtis Smith, 61, deposited the large sum of money, paid through 17 cashier checks, at various banks in South Carolina. The checks were dated between October 2020 through May 2021, suggesting that the financial relationship between Murdaugh and Smith began months before the botched suicide.
That contradicts an Oct. 14 TV interview in which Smith’s attorney, Jonny McCoy, denied a financial relationship between the two. “Nobody has questioned us or asked us about any checks from Mr. Murdaugh,” said another Smith attorney, Jarret Bouchette, this week. “This is the first we’re hearing about it.” The last cashier’s check, dated May 28, was purchased just 10 days before Maggie Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s wife, and their son, Paul, were both found dead in their home. The checks were bought through Murdaugh’s “Forge” account, which Murdaugh allegedly used to store millions of dollars he’d embezzled.