Alex Murdaugh Hit With Federal Charges for Bilking Clients

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been hit with a slew of federal charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from his legal clients.

Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on 22 counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina said Wednesday.

“Trust in our legal system begins with trust in its lawyers,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said in a statement. “South Carolinians turn to lawyers when they are at their most vulnerable, and in our state, those who abuse the public’s trust and enrich themselves by fraud, theft, and self-dealing will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The federal charges come just months after Murdaugh was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, at their family’s hunting estate. The disgraced attorney also faces upwards of 100 other state crimes, ranging from money laundering to drug trafficking, to staging his own suicide in order for his eldest son to obtain his $10 million life insurance policy.

The federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday mirrors financial charges Murdaugh was already facing at state level—some of which he admitted to while on the witness stand in his murder trial. During the trial, Murdaugh admitted that he stole from his clients and law firm for years.

“I misled them. I did them wrong, and I stole their money,” he said.

In a statement to The Daily Beast on Wednesday, Murdaugh’s lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said their client “has been cooperating with the United States Attorneys’ Office and federal agencies in their investigation of a broad range of activities.”

“We anticipate that the charges brought today will be quickly resolved without a trial,” the statement said.