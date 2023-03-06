Alex Murdaugh Jurors: His Crocodile Tears Didn’t Fool Us
‘WASN’T GENUINE’
Three jurors from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial said the now-convicted murderer was not genuine in his emotions. “I didn’t think he was crying. He turned it on and off,” juror Gwen Generette said on the TODAY show. “No, it wasn’t genuine.” Juror James McDowell piggybacked off Generette, saying jurors were able to “read right through” Murdaugh’s attempts to garner sympathy. In his time on the witness stand, Murdaugh claimed he lied about his whereabouts on the night of the murders because of drug-induced paranoia. He also sobbed as he repeatedly insisted he did not kill his “beautiful” wife and son. However, all three jurors said they thought Murdaugh only made things worse for himself by testifying. One juror, Amie Williams, said that learning of Murdaugh’s financial crimes—which he admitted to on the stand—helped her see how “convincing and manipulative” he was. Murdaugh was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the murders. As for the jurors, the six weeks they spent together helped them form a “close-knit” bond, and they say they’re “friends for life.”