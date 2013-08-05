Alex Rodriguez: I Am 'Humbled' To Play

CHEAT SHEET
Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez gave his first statement Monday after being handed a 211-game suspension for failing to cooperate with Major League Baseball’s investigation of Biogenesis, an anti-aging clinic in south Florida. “I am thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to put on this uniform again,” he said during a press conference. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said that A-Rod will play so long as he’s in the clubhouse. “He’s here,” said Girardi. “He’s going to play ... He’s worked hard to get to this point.” Rodriguez, who plans to appeal his punishment and has the backing of the players’ union, can play while his case is being appealed.