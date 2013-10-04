CHEAT SHEET

    PUSHBACK

    Alex Rodriguez Sues the MLB

    Charles Cherney/AP

    Scandalized New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is suing Major League Baseball, claiming he was the subject of a "witch hunt" intended to end his baseball career. In the suit, Rodriguez claims that MLB paid an investigator $150,000 for stolen records of his and $5 million to the former head of the Biogenesis clinic for his cooperation in the performance-enhancement scandal that resulted in the suspension of Rodriguez and 12 other players. The lawsuit, which names MLB commissioner Bud Selig as a defendant, was filed this week. Rodriguez has been in an arbitration hearing for record 211-game suspension as a result of the Biogenesis scandal. Selig, Rodriguez claims, has targeted him specifically in an effort to sabotage him.

