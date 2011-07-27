Alex Trebek Injured Chasing Thief

CHEAT SHEET
Who would like to take heroism for $100? Jeopardy host Alex Trebek was injured at a San Francisco hotel Wednesday when he chased a female burglar who had stolen cash, a bracelet, and some other items from his room. Trebek, who was attending the National Geographic World Championship at Google, snapped his Achilles tendon when he ran after the woman around 2:30 a.m. The burglar was arrested, and all but the bracelet and cash was recovered. Trebek won’t miss any time on Jeopardy but will have to wear a cast for six weeks.