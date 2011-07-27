CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    Run for It

    Alex Trebek Injured Chasing Thief

    Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Photo

    Who would like to take heroism for $100? Jeopardy host Alex Trebek was injured at a San Francisco hotel Wednesday when he chased a female burglar who had stolen cash, a bracelet, and some other items from his room. Trebek, who was attending the National Geographic World Championship at Google, snapped his Achilles tendon when he ran after the woman around 2:30 a.m. The burglar was arrested, and all but the bracelet and cash was recovered. Trebek won’t miss any time on Jeopardy but will have to wear a cast for six weeks.

    Read it at The Hollywood Reporter