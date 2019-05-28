Uncle of Missing Utah 5-Year-Old Was ‘Deceitful’ Under Questioning, Cops Say

The parents of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Utah on Saturday said they are “overwhelmed, scared, and saddened by the recent, tragic events”—as the uncle believed to have been with the child allegedly tried to mislead police. The FBI is among the agencies methodically searching for any sign of Elizabeth Shelley, and police said they have discovered evidence in several places that puts her uncle, 21-year-old Alex Whipple, with her before she vanished. “Everything he has done has been quite deceitful, and we have no reason to believe that anything he told us was accurate,” Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge told reporters on Monday. Meanwhile, The Herald Journal reported that the missing child’s parents put out a statement that said: “We continue to hope for the safe return of our sweet, girl Lizzy.”