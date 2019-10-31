CHEAT SHEET
HUSH HUSH
Official Says White House Lawyer Moved Transcript of Trump Ukraine Call to Classified Server: WaPo
Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a top Ukraine adviser in the White House, linked White House lawyer John Eisenberg to the decision to move the transcript of the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a classified server, the Washington Post reports. During Vindman’s testimony to House investigators Wednesday, he reportedly said that after listening in on the call, he immediately expressed concern about what he had heard to Eisenberg. Eisenberg then proposed moving the call's transcript to a highly-classified server and restricting who had access to it, two sources familiar with Vindland’s testimony confirmed to the Post. House impeachment investigators announced Wednesday evening that they have asked Eisenberg and a fellow White House lawyer, Mike Ellis, to testify next week.