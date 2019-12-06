Brexit Ambassador to the U.S. Quits Over ‘Half-Truths’
One of the senior diplomats at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. has quit in protest at the “half-truths” and distortions she said she was expected to peddle as a representative of Boris Johnson’s Conservative government. Alexandra Hall Hall, who has worked in the foreign service for 33 years including a stint as ambassador to the Republic of Georgia, announced her resignation in a searing letter, which was obtained by CNN. “I would prefer to do something more rewarding with my time than peddle half-truths on behalf of a government I do not trust,” she wrote. As U.K. Brexit counselor, she was responsible for explaining Britain’s approach to Brexit on Capitol Hill. “I have been increasingly dismayed by the way in which our political leaders have tried to deliver Brexit,” she wrote. “[Including] the use of misleading or disingenuous arguments.”