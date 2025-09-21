AOC Eyes 2028 Presidential Run

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may seek the Oval Office in 2028, according to allies who have discussed her future political path.

Figures close to the matter report that the Democratic Congresswoman is also considering taking on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer amid the party’s growing needs for younger voices. Schumer, a New York Senator, is up for re-election in 2028.

“Why wouldn’t she be considering this?” said a knowledgable source to The Hill. “She’s one of the biggest voices in the Democratic Party, she fundraises like no one else, and she’s authentic and true to herself. Can’t say that about a lot of other people in the party.”

AOC’s decision to take office or challenge Schumer, who is up for re-election in 2028, could redefine the Democratic party’s trajectory. A seasoned old school Democrat facing off against the breakout progressive star could spell major shakeups, according to Axios who first reported Ocasio-Cortez’s political ambitions.

AOC has toured across the country alongside Senator Bernie Sanders, bolstering her popularity with the left. Andrew Kelly/REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

AOC, 35, has made strides in a year that has been largely unfavorable to Democrats. The New York politician has campaigned nationwide, including in New York districts outside of her governance.

The Congresswoman has appeared alongside Senator Bernie Sanders for their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, bolstering her popularity amongst the left.

The young politician has also maintained a savvy online presence by investing millions into social media efforts. AOC has garnered 36.7 million followers across platforms, allowing her to speak directly to followers and outnumbering any other Democratic politician.

“Her team has spent more on digital advertising than almost any other politician in 2025, and as a result, they have brought in hundreds of thousands of new small-dollar donations,” said Kyle Tharp, a DC-based communications expert who spoke to Axios.

“She’s also seen record-breaking organic growth on social media, adding several million new followers across Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky, X, and Facebook,” Tharp added.

As one of the most recognizable faces in the Democratic party today, experts and strategists believe AOC has a fair shot at winning the primary.

AOC has invested millions into her social media presence. Jonathan Bachman/REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

“Her ascension in both government and politics does foreshadow a growing political movement,” said Democratic strategist Basil Smikle who spoke to The Hill. “Now the question is that replicable statewide and nationally? I think it is.”

“To the extent that Bernie Sanders is not running again, she has the opportunity to take that mantle and the voters who have fervently supported him, not to mention the next generation of young voters,” said Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau to The Hill.

Multiple Democrats have also expressed that either race may not be a complete shoo-in; the politician’s endorsement of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani may also play a factor in determining AOC’s success.

AOC has publicly supported Mamdani’s campaign since June 2025, and whether he is elected into office, and subsequently how effective he is, may impact AOC’s race outcomes.

“If it’s a complete train wreck, it’ll really hurt her chances,” one strategist said to The Hill.