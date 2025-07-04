Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned that the effects of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” will quickly turn ugly.

On the heels of the budget plan skating through the House of Representatives, AOC took to Bluesky to sound the alarm that the worst is yet to come.

I don’t think anyone is prepared for what they just did w/ ICE. This is not a simple budget increase. It is an explosion - making ICE bigger than the FBI, US Bureau of Prisons, DEA,& others combined. It is setting up to make what’s happening now look like child’s play. And people are disappearing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@aoc.bsky.social) July 3, 2025 at 2:58 PM

“I don’t think anyone is prepared for what they just did w/ ICE,” she wrote on Thursday after the bill passed the House. “This is not a simple budget increase. It is an explosion – making ICE bigger than the FBI, US Bureau of Prisons, DEA,& others combined.”

The legislation, which now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature, allots $170 billion to support the administration’s immigration crackdown—which includes $45 billion for detention centers, $30 billion for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and just under $50 billion will go to build a wall at the southern border.

“It is setting up to make what’s happening now look like child’s play,” AOC added. “And people are disappearing.”

On top of this, the budget is expected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt of $36.2 trillion, drawing criticism from several Republicans and Democrats in the lead-up to its passage.

Trump was in a jubilant mood in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump has championed the bill as the “biggest tax cuts in our country’s history” and dismissed any notion that the package was unpopular among Americans at an Iowa rally on Thursday.

He claimed that the only poll he had seen unfavorable of the package was a “Democratic” poll.

At his rally, he touted, “No death tax, no estate tax, no going through the banks and borrowing from—in some cases, a fine banker—and in some cases, shylocks and bad people,” using an antisemitic slur.