THIRD TIME IS NOT THE CHARM
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Alleged Stalker Arrested Again
A Queens man was arrested yet again this week for allegedly stalking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Douala Hashi, 31, appeared in court on Thursday after violating the order of protection brought against him by Ocasio-Cortez. Hashi visited the congresswoman’s office in Jackson Heights on Tuesday and was subsequently arrested the next day, the New York Daily News reports. This is the third known visit Hashi has paid to the congresswoman’s office in June. Judge Jerry Iannece set bail at $10,000, but sternly warned Hashi he wouldn’t allow future bailouts. “I’m telling you right now, you make bail, you get out, you go anywhere near these people, anywhere near them, you see me again I will remand you sir, remand you,” Iannece said. The judge also ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Hashi, whom cops say was “violent” after being refused access to Ocasio-Cortez.