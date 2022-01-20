Team Navalny Photo Leak Claims to Show Putin’s Luxury Pole-Dancing Cave

A new investigation by the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK)—a non-profit organization established by imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny—has unearthed photos allegedly showing the obscenely gaudy seaside palace long rumored to belong to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The luxurious getaway, located outside the resort town of Gelendzhik on the Black Sea, reportedly boasts a casino, a private theater, and a bizarre hookah lounge complete with a pole-dancing stage.

Emblems of the Russian double-headed eagle symbol, the main element of the coat of arms of the Russian Empire, are omnipresent throughout the palatial estate, including in what appears to be the private dancing room. They stick out like a sore thumb, along with a stripper pole that stands in stark contrast with the image of royal opulence the palace projects. Pink and tan pillows are strewn on the floor, to provide additional relaxation in between annexations.

The FBK report, which was unveiled on Thursday, follows another explosive investigation by the group about the palace released last year. At the time, the massive structure was in process of being remodeled, reportedly due to the spread of mold caused by design flaws. In addition to the actual photographs and blueprints leaked by unnamed persons likely involved in construction or remodeling of the gigantic abode, Navalny’s team produced 3-D images of what some of the rooms might look like once the overhaul was completed. Many of the photos revealed in this new batch of leaks appear to be in line with the renderings published in the previous report.

Kremlin-funded networks dismissed and criticized the wildly popular 2021 video, which boasted over 121 million views. Notorious Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov denied that Putin owns a palace and praised the Russian president as a humble, unassuming guy who doesn’t own much, except for a few suits and shirts.

Russian propagandists claimed that the palace was actually a hotel and alleged that Navalny’s group didn’t hit the mark with its recreations of the interiors. Russian oligarch Arkady Rotenberg, a billionaire closely linked to Putin, eventually claimed to be the owner of the mansion. Commenting on the property to the web-based media outlet Mash, Rotenberg succinctly added: “I’m already under sanctions.” In other words, by claiming the property as his own, Putin’s close friend was not risking any serious consequences.

The YouTube video of the new exposé has already racked up more than 2 million views. A total of 479 photographs reportedly depicting Putin’s garish palace have been released by FBK so far.

Worth noting, too, is that casinos, like the one featured in the photo leak, are illegal throughout most of the country. Putin’s alleged pool is so enormous, one Twitter commentator compared it to a subway station in Moscow. The palatial “music room” features 18 double-headed eagles and sky-high ceilings.

Putin has long been advocating for Russia’s billionaires and millionaires to park their wealth at home. As his war against the West continues to pick up steam, Russia’s high-flying president seems to be leading by example with his alleged ostentatious abode.

Meanwhile, Russia’s armed forces are believed to be on the brink of invading more of Ukraine, which would lead to severe sanctions with “catastrophic” consequences for the country’s weak economy, as well for average Russian citizens, most of whom have neither billions nor castles .