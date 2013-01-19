CHEAT SHEET
    Algeria: 32 Militants, 23 Hostages Killed

    Two released British hostages in Ain Amenas on Saturday. (Anis Belghoul/AP)

    The Algerian army staged a final assault Saturday, in an effort to end an Islamist militant assault at a gas station plant. A provisional death toll issued by the Interior Ministry on Saturday reported 32 militants and 23 captives had been killed in the three-day hostage crisis at a remote gas field. Over the course of the crisis, upwards of 685 Algerian and 107 foreign workers were freed. President Obama issued a statement Saturday saying he still wants a "fuller understanding" of what happened in the strike, but added that "the blame for this tragedy rests with the terrorists who carried it out." As Algeria faces the aftermath of the deadly ordeal, Obama said that the U.S. is prepared to provide whatever assistance it can to help officials in the region.

