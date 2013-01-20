Algeria Death Toll Rises to 48

CHEAT SHEET
The death toll following the hostage crisis at an Algerian gas facility went up from 23 to 48 people Sunday, according to officials. Twenty-five additional bodies were found at the complex, all of whom were reportedly captives. Algeria’s communications minister, Mohammed Said, said that the militants came from six different countries, saying that they were “nationals of Arab and African countries and of non-African countries.” All 32 hostage takers were reportedly killed by Algerian troops.