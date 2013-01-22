Algeria: We Will Fight al Qaeda

The Algerian prime minister insisted Tuesday that his country will do everything in its power to fight al Qaeda after militants linked to the terrorist group took hundreds of hostages at a gas facility last week. Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said the attack had been coordinated by a Canadian citizen, who was allegedly among the 29 gunmen killed. Thirty-eight of the hostages, including five Americans, were killed in a highly criticized rescue mission. Sellal said al Qaeda is attempting to create Sahelistan, an Afghan-type power base in northwest Africa. British Prime Minister David Cameron said his country may increase its help to Algeria and provide more aid to France in its intervention in Mali.