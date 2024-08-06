Boxer at Center of Olympics Gender Controversy Advances to Gold Medal Fight
1-2 PUNCH
The Algerian woman at the center of a political maelstrom over gender eligibility at the Paris Olympics won her semifinal match on Tuesday, a victory that will see her advance to the gold-medal round on Friday. Imane Khelif defeated Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng in a 5-0 unanimous decision after three rounds in front of a cheering crowd, which frequently broke out in chants of Khelif’s name. Khelif danced around the ring after the bout. “I am very happy,” she said through an interpreter, according to the Associated Press. “I’ve worked eight years for these Olympics, and I’m very proud of this moment. I would like to thank the support from people back home.” The 25-year-old, who is a cisgender woman, has come under fire by right-wing commentators and politicians, who took to accusing her of being a transgender boxer intent on “beating up” women after she defeated Italy’s Angela Carini last week. Carini threw in the towel after 46 seconds in the ring, crying and refusing to shake Khelif’s hand, a slight for which she later apologized.