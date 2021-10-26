TikToker Bugged Daughter’s iPad Before Murdering Estranged Wife and Boyfriend, Court Hears
LISTENING IN
A professional TikToker accused of shooting dead his estranged wife and her male friend in a San Diego high-rise had allegedly bugged his 5-year-old daughter’s iPad to catch them together. Appearing at San Diego Superior Court on Monday, Ali Abulaban, 29, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder as well as “special circumstances” allegations of multiple killings that could allow prosecutors to demand the death penalty.
Abulaban is a celebrity impersonator who has 940,000 followers on TikTok, where he posts under the name JinnKid. The court heard testimony that his wife, Ana Abulaban, 28, had asked him to move out of their 35th-floor apartment last Monday after a series of domestic disputes. He allegedly returned three days later, trashing the apartment and installing a listening app on his daughter’s tablet, which he left charging. Later that day, after hearing his wife talking and laughing with 29-year-old Rayburn Cadenas Barron, he rushed back to the building, allegedly shooting Barron three times before shooting his wife in the head. Still armed, he then picked up his daughter from school. Prosecutors say Abulaban had confessed to detectives after his arrest, wrongly accusing his wife of cheating.