Ali Wong Officially Files for Divorce From Husband

Comedian Ali Wong is officially getting a divorce from her husband, Justin Hakuta. She filed in Beverly Hills on Friday citing “irreconcilable differences” and asking the court to enforce their prenuptial agreement. The couple reportedly separated in April 2022 just before posting the news online. Wong is also seeking joint custody of the couple’s two daughters who are 8 and 6 years old. The couple has been married for 8 years after meeting at a 2010 wedding and marrying in 2014. Wong reportedly claimed after announcing the separation that she and Haukta were “best friends” and still on good terms. Wong is now reportedly dating Barry star Bill Hader.